Company Buys Town to Open Weed “Eco-Tourism” Site

WKRG Staff Published:

NIPTON, California (CBS) — A marijuana tourist spot is in the works in California.

American Green, a marijuana growing farm, purchased Nipton, California on Thursday for a reported 5 million dollars.

Currently, the 120 acre town doesn’t see much traffic with a population of roughly 20 people. But American Green’s multi-million dollar cannabis tourism project is poised to change that.

Some additions the company said will come to the town include cannabis-infused water and marijuana retail outlets.

 

 

