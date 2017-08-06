BREAKING: Cause Released on Fatal Ohio Fair Incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRG) — Manufacturer of the Fireball ride, KMG, has revealed the cause of the tragic Ohio Fair incident that occurred on July 26th.

KMG shared a statement on their Facebook page clearly stating an investigation into the incident revealed corrosion was to blame.

It states, “It was determined that excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years.  This finally led to the catastrophic failure of the ride during operation.”

 

 

