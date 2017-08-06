Authorities Searching For Escaped Inmate

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Alabama Department Of Corrections are searching for a recently escaped inmate.

Michael Parker was last seen around 1:50 this morning at the Decatur Work Release Center where he was incarcerated.

He was wearing a gray and green baseball hat, blue tee shirt with white lettering, and black and red tennis shoes.

Parker is 40 years old, and is six feet, two inches tall, with strawberry/blonde hair and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 244 pounds.

He has been in jail since 2012 on a Robbery 1 Conviction.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Alabama Department Of Corrections at 1.800.831.8825.