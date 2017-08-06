3 Florida teens in stolen vehicle die in violent crash

Associated Press Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities say three teenagers stole a sport utility vehicle, sped away from officers and died in a fiery, violent crash.

The 4:30 a.m. Sunday crash happened in Pinellas County, in west-central Florida.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a news conference a fourth teen in the SUV survived and is hospitalized. He said all the teens all had criminal histories – including one who had gotten out of jail on July 31.

Names have not been released pending next of kin.

Gualtieri said officers were not chasing the teens at high speed at the time of the crash but attempted to stop the car earlier in the night.

In 2015, police in Pinellas made 499 felony arrests for juvenile auto theft, more than any other county in Florida.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

