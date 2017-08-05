Watching the Tropics: 2 Disturbances

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The peak of the climatological peak of hurricane season is a little over a month from now. As we move through August it won’t be uncommon to see tropical disturbances.

At this moment we are currently tracking two areas in the tropics worth interest, hence why they are called Invests.

The first invest we are tracking has been designated as Invest 90L. It is currently located in the southern Caribbean just northwest of Venezuela. This disturbance is forecast to continue to move west northwest. 90L has a low chance of forming in the next couple of days, however, overall it has a medium chance of become a tropical system such as a depression or tropical storm. If 90L were to form it looks like the development region would be in the western Caribbean or the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico. Most models right now keep 90L away from the central Gulf, but we will continue to monitor it.

The second invest we are tracking is called Invest 99L. It is located in the central Atlantic, still well east of the Lesser Antilles. This disturbance is forecast to gradually move west northwest. 99L has a medium chance of becoming a tropical system within two days and overall, has a high chance of forming.

Models continue to take 99L west northwest, but model trends earlier were to take 99L north of the Caribbean, but there is a little more uncertainty if that’ll happen. This system is still far away and a lot can change. That goes for both systems.

