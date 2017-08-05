BREAKING: Apartment Fire Ruled Arson; One in Custody

UPDATE: According to an emailed press release, “Mobile fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire this morning, August 5, at the Crossing at Pine Brook Apartments, located at 351 Azalea Rd, to be arson. Jarrod Jamar Thomas, 22, who was the only unaccounted for resident at the complex was located by investigators this afternoon and has confessed to setting the fire that damaged at least 25 units in the two story building. He will be charged with Arson 1st because the building was occupied.”

Original Story

(WKRG) — An overnight three alarm fire is under investigation as firefighters continue to put out hot spots. One person is unaccounted for but it is unclear if they were home when the fire happened.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 351 Azalea Road, with the first call coming in just before four o’clock this morning.

Two more engines were eventually called in.

At least 25 apartments were destroyed along with everything inside. Pictures from the scene show piles of rubble and ash that were once the residents’ belongings.

It’s unclear how the fire started or which apartment but it appears to have started on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

