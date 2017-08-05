U.S. Woman Arrested For Cocaine Stash

AUSTRAILIA (WKRG) — A woman from the U.S. will appear in court Saturday for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into Australia.

Police say she was arrested at Sydney Airport Friday with about four and a half pounds of cocaine in her luggage.

The drugs was reportedly hidden in her shoes, clothing and makeup.

Police discovered the cocaine after the woman was selected for baggage screening at Sydney International Airport.

The 49-year old whose name hasn’t been released arrived from Los Angeles.

She’s facing charges of importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug.