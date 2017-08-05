Two Boy Scouts Killed, others injured in Texas Boating Accident

LAKE O’ THE PINES, TX (KETK) Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts are dead, at least one other hospitalized after a boating accident on Lake O’ the Pines.

The amature sailers were on paddling down Alley Creek when they lost control and hit a power line. The contact caused the boys to be electrocuted.

Two of the boys were killed, while a third in being treated at a Shreveport hospital.

The names of those involved are unknown.

Details are still coming in, but we will update you once more information is released.