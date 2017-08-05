Trump takes break from White House with ‘working vacation’

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) – Taking a break from the capital and a rocky first six months in office, President Donald Trump is spending the first full day of his “working vacation” quietly.

The President departed Washington Friday for a 17-day trip to his private golf club in central New Jersey. He was accompanied by the aide charged with resetting his chaotic administration- new chief of staff John Kelly.

A White House official said Trump’s plans for Bedminster included meetings with aides and lawmakers. He was briefed by Kelly about the three U.S. Marines who were missing after their Osprey aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia on Saturday while trying to land.

The White House did not say whether President Trump was golfing on Saturday, and he was relatively quiet on Twitter.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)