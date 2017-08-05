Overnight 3-Alarm Fire Under Investigation

(WKRG) — An overnight three alarm fire is under investigation as firefighters continue to put out hot spots. One person is unaccounted for but it is unclear if they were home when the fire happened.

It happened at an apartment complex located at 351 Azalea Road, with the first call coming in just before four o’clock this morning.

Two more engines were eventually called in.

At least 25 apartments were destroyed along with everything inside. Pictures from the scene show piles of rubble and ash that were once the residents’ belongings.

It’s unclear how the fire started or which apartment but it appears to have started on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.