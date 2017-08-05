OCSO Investigate Home Invasion Robbery

SHALIMAR, Florida (WKRG) — An investigation is underway following a home invasion robbery at 43 Fawn Lane.

The invasion took place on Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m. The victim claims two black males armed with guns entered his home.

According to an emailed press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a physical altercation led the victim to bite one of the intruders.

The intruders stole jewelry and a handgun.

Contact OCSO at 850-651-7400 if anyone has information regarding the incident.