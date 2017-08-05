Fans line up in masses to get Crimson Tide football autographs

TUSCALOOSA, (Ala.)- Saturday was fan day at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Alabama football team, and one fan has out done all the others.

Joseph Dew is from Georgia and has been to the last eight Alabama fan days. Dew was determined to be the first fan in line, so he set up his chair outside the stadium last Saturday. He began sitting in it Thursday morning.

Since he has been to so many fan days, Dew’s approach for getting autographs is different.

“I go after the new recruits,” said Dew. “I go after the ones that are not so popular right now. Saban is the king of recruiting, so that’s what I do . I write down the offensive side and I write the defensive side ”

