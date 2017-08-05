Coast Guard suspends search for missing French sailor

Associated Press Published:
Coast Guard Emblem
Coast Guard Emblem

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for a French sailor who issued a distress call after he left North Carolina for New York City one week ago.

The Coast Guard said the command center in Portsmouth, Virginia, received a mayday call late last Sunday from 73-year-old Joseph Calland aboard the 39-foot (12-meter) sailboat Nennette.

Calland was headed from Beaufort, North Carolina, to New York City.

On Friday, the Coast Guard announced the search was suspended after its crews searched more than 11,000 square miles (28,490 sq. kilometers).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s