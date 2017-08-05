Coast Guard Rescues 73-Year-Old Woman Having Medical Emergency on Fishing Boat

DESTIN, FL (WKRG) — in a press release late Saturday, the Coast Guard says:

The Coast Guard assisted a woman who was reportedly going in and out of consciousness 14 miles southwest of Destin Harbor, Florida, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 6:30 p.m. of a 73-year-old woman aboard a fishing vessel going in and out of consciousness.

Sector watchstanders directed the launch of a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Destin with three EMTs aboard to assist the woman.

The boatcrew arrived on scene at 7:09 p.m. and transferred the EMTs to the fishing vessel and escorted the vessel to Station Destin.

The woman was taken by ambulance from the station to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.