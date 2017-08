MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Four people have been rescued from a boat just off of Dauphin Island.

Around 10:39 a.m. the Coast Guard received a call of a boat “taking on water.”

The Coast Guard responded around 11:17 a.m. and were able to recover the people.

The crew was not able to “dewater” the boat and it overturned.

All four people were transported to the Station Dauphin Island in stable condition.