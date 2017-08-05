16-Year Old Arrested After Shooting; Killing 6-Year Old

GULFPORT, Mississippi (WKRG) — One arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 6-year old boy.

The incident happened in Gulfport, Mississippi on August 4th around 6:00 p.m. on the 3600 block of Sabine Street.

When Gulfport officers arrived on the scene they found the victim, Zaylan Sparkman, 6-years old, suffering a gun shot wound. Sparkman was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation into the incident, officials revealed Albert Craft had discharged a gun. According to an emailed press release, Craft was the victims brother.

Albert Deonta Craft III was arrested and charged with Manslaughter. He is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000.00 bond.