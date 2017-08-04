Young Eagle Rescued at FL waste Facility

By Published:

LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials have rescued a juvenile bald eagle that was suffering from poisoning at a Florida waste facility.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on social media that biologists captured the bird Wednesday after receiving a call from staff at the Lake City facility.

FWC says the eagle would have probably died from the toxin if not treated.

The eagle was initially taken to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to a larger outdoor enclosure in the Eye of the Eagle Wildlife Sanctuary. Officials say the rescued eagle will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s