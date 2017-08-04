What’s Working: Girl Scouts Badges Help Girls Consider STEM Fields

(WKRG) — Some local girl scouts are already hard at work on the newest badges released last month, and some of them say they might even be considering a possible career. These young ladies are from a troop along the Eastern Shore. They are building paper structures, as part of an engineering badge. The whole goal is to build a structure just out of paper and masking tape that will support heavy books. It’s certainly a challenging badge, which is exactly the point. They are learning what it takes to be an engineer.

Earning an engineering badge is part of the Girl Scouts’ new focus on STEM subjects. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Meghan Cochrane is the spokesperson for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama. She says, “It’s about preparing these girls for the future. STEM has so many jobs, and we want to make sure we are preparing them to be leaders in this field.” There are twenty-three badges the girls can earn, including how to build a robot, how to program a computer, and how to design a roller coaster. Here is more information about the STEM badges from the Girl Scouts blog.

Troop leader, Stephanie Porter, says she loves the idea of an engineering badge because it makes the girls think. “It makes them use their brain, instead of just being outside and selling cookies. It is showing more of what they can do to progress them into adulthood.”

The girl scouts say they are up for the challenging badges. Caroline Flowers says, “I like doing this because I love science. It made me think about being an engineer.” Fifth grader Lauren Johnson says, “You get to be creative and have fun. What you think of… You get to think of as your structure, like engineers.”