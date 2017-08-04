Warrant Round-Up: Multiple Arrests for Selling Controlled Substances

GREEN COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Green County Sheriff’s office has executed a warrant round up on several suspects for the sale of controlled substances.

Sherrif Stanley McLeod and Chief Deputy Brad Warrick lead a warrant round up on Monday that resulted in six people being arrested, two of which were not involved in the investigation, but were “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

According to Sheriff McLeod, there are several others involved in the sale of the controlled substances in Greene County which are expected to be arrested as well.

The warrants stemmed from a year-long investigation lead by Chief Deputy Brad Warrick. Sheriff McLeod says he is pleased with the results of the investigation and hopes to send a message to the drug dealers in Greene County.

According to Sheriff McLeod, drug abuse is an epidemic, not just in Greene County but everywhere. “We may not catch all of them but we are definitely setting that goal”, says Sheriff McLeod.

Those arrested in Monday’s round up included Christine Sumner (55), who was out on bond previously for selling narcotics, was arrested and charged with six counts of transfer of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a church. During Sumner’s arrest, deputies found methamphetamines. Sumner’s prior bond was revoked.

Matlyn Franks (56) was arrested and charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance. Franks was serving a sentence of intensive supervision for previous charges of transfer of a controlled substance.Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a detainer on Matlyn Franks for violation of probation.

Christopher Sumlin (aka C-murder) (36) was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance within 920 feet of a church. Sumlin recently served a sentence in Mississippi Department of Corrections for sale of a controlled substance. Sumlin was released on a $10,000 circuit court bond.

Richard Jones (56) was arrested and charged with three counts of sale of a controlled substance. Jones was out on bond on charges of sale of a controlled substance when he was arrested. Richard Jones’ prior bond was revoked.

Two other suspects that, according to Sheriff McLeod, were not involved in the yearlong investigation but were arrested during the roundup included Kary Brown (60) and John Smith (46). Kary Brown was charged with possession of paraphernalia. Brown was released on a $500.00 signature bond. John Smith was charged with possession of methamphetamines and marijuana. Smith’s previous bond with the Leakesville Police Department for possession of methamphetamines has been revoked.