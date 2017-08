Mobile, AL (WKRG)- Traffic is backed up at the Wallace Tunnel entrance going westbound.

A truck appears to have jack-knifed inside the tunnel.

The incident occured just before 5 a.m.

Seek an alternate route if possible, crews are on the scene working to clear the congestion.

I-10 Westbound is being diverted to exit 27.

