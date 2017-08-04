Shark Shot and Left to Die in Ocean

WARNING: This item contains material that some viewers may find disturbing due to the graphic nature of the material.

Miami – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (CNN) – Animal activists are outraged over a video showing men laughing while shooting a shark and watching it bleed to death.

The video is hard to watch. South Florida animal activist Russ Rector says the person who took this video sent it to him and is now part of an investigation.

It is unclear where it was taken or when. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says it is illegal to shoot a shark in Florida waters but it’s not against the law in federal waters.

What animal activists say makes them so upset is the men on the boat are smiling and laughing while the shark suffers.

FWC investigators are asking for any information about the people in that video.

Governor Rick Scott says he wants to make sure Florida’s fishing regulations strictly prohibit “inhumane acts.”

This comes after another recent video showing a shark being violently dragged in the water.