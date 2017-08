(WKRG) — Heavy rains washed over the area Friday, bringing strong winds and flooding a few local roads.

In Pensacola, some drivers didn’t heed the warning signs out, driving around cones and barriers.

Emergency personnel advise to keep up with all road closures and prepare commutes accordingly.

An age-old adage to live by: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”

News 5’s photojournalist Dan Kettinger spoke with a few drivers about their frustrating experiences.