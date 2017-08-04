President Trump Looking for ‘Game Changer’ in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a “game changer” after 16 years of indecisive conflict.

In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion.

And he suggested installing his national security adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster, to oversee the mission, said the officials, who weren’t authorized to talk publicly and requested anonymity.

The officials say Trump is frustrated by what he views as a stalemate, and wants a plan that will allow American forces to pull out once and for all.

