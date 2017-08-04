Neighbors React to Pleasant Valley Road Home Invasion Death

Related Coverage Police Identify Homicide Victim Gunned Down on Pleasant Valley Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live on Pleasant Valley Road are distraught after their neighbor was gunned down in his own home in what police are calling a home invasion. Neighbors identify the victim as 70-year-old Larry Willingham.

“It hurt me bad because the man was like a father. He good. He always come out and talk to me every day,” says neighbor Johnny White.

While this specific case appears to be random, residents say crime in the area is not. In addition to recent break ins, residents vividly remember a murder that happened on the same road in December of 2015 that is still unsolved. Those who live in the area are calling for more police presence in their neighborhood.

“Police need to patrol heavier than what they’re doing because there’s a lot of walking that should be going on out here,” says White.

