MPD: Don’t Be an Easy Target for Home Invasion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police acknowledge the rate of home invasions in the city is on the rise. They are advising you do the following things if a random stranger is at your door.

Do not automatically open the door. Look first from a different window away from the door. If you don’t recognize the person, you could ask through your closed door who he or she is and what he or she wants, or ignore the knocking/doorbell completely. But, do not pretend you’re not home because if the strangers have intent to break in, they provably will if no one appears to be home. Be sure to get a good description because the stranger may be casing your house to burglarize later. Pay attention to facial features, clothing, approximate height an weight, skin complexion, scars, marks, tattoos, mode of travel (foot, bike, vehicle), and see if the stranger is accompanied by someone else. If the stranger remains at your door for an extended time making you feel uncomfortable, call 911. Find a safe place in your home and remain on the line with the operator until police arrive. Do not be pressured to open the door. At night keep your porch light on. Most criminals would not approach a well-lit house because it allows no way for them to conceal themselves. Report any suspicious activity by calling the police non-emergency number at (251) 208-7211