MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– The Moblie Police Department is currently investigating the 5th shooting in less than 24 hours. The shooting is reported to be on Carleton Ave. near Donald Street. This location is just blocks away from Selman Ave where a shooting happened late Thursday evening. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

WKRG has a crew in route and will have more details as they become available.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Carlton Avenue. — Mobile Police (@MobileALPolice) August 4, 2017