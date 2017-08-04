McDonald’s Sriracha Mac Sauce Now Available Nationwide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A heat wave is hitting the country, but we’re not talking about the weather.

It seems people are going crazy for the new Sriracha Mac Sauce at McDonald’s. The fiery version of the fast food restaurant’s signature sauce hit stores nationwide on Tuesday. Some locations had been testing the sauce since mid-July.

Here’s how McDonald’s describes the new flavor on its website:

Our creamy Sriracha Mac Sauce™ is zesty with just the right amount of spicy chili pepper flavor.

Check out a few of the tweets we’ve seen so far:

The sriracha mac sauce from McDonald’s is so good i could bathe myself in it 👌🏽👌🏽 — 💐knela 💐 (@friedvibes) August 3, 2017

Dipped frozen pizza into Big Mac sauce today, it’s been a good day pic.twitter.com/Lzgs9wIusZ — Scott Leybourne (@Scott_Leybourne) August 3, 2017

This. Sriracha. Mac. Sauce. has changed my life. Omg. McDonald’s really came thru. pic.twitter.com/sO2Q0wABqc — MAI (@maipaperjourney) August 3, 2017

Even News 5’s Hayley Minogue had to stop by a McDonald’s in Pensacola to try it. Thousands of people watched her live “review” on the WKRG Facebook page on Thursday:

Of course, the sauce didn’t impress everyone.

Hey @McDonalds ENOUGH already. This Sriracha Mac Sauce is garbage… and I LOVE @huyfongfoods Sriracha. Just bring back Hot Mustard pic.twitter.com/oaT8DKPRAP — JKxZ (@JKxZ) August 2, 2017

We’ll let you be the judge.