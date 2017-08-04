McDonald’s Sriracha Mac Sauce Now Available Nationwide

By Published:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A heat wave is hitting the country, but we’re not talking about the weather.

It seems people are going crazy for the new Sriracha Mac Sauce at McDonald’s. The fiery version of the fast food restaurant’s signature sauce hit stores nationwide on Tuesday. Some locations had been testing the sauce since mid-July.

Here’s how McDonald’s describes the new flavor on its website:

Our creamy Sriracha Mac Sauce™ is zesty with just the right amount of spicy chili pepper flavor.

Check out a few of the tweets we’ve seen so far:

Even News 5’s Hayley Minogue had to stop by a McDonald’s in Pensacola to try it. Thousands of people watched her live “review” on the WKRG Facebook page on Thursday:

Of course, the sauce didn’t impress everyone.

We’ll let you be the judge.

