LIVE Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.- We’ve been telling me all morning long about the overturned 18 wheeler inside of the Westbound George Wallace tunnel and that does continue and likely will for a little while. So if you’re coming from the Eastern Shore towards Mobile use the causeway. Right now it is pretty wet through that area as well and the backup is continuing there on the Bayway trying to get to Mobile. Beyond that accidents at the 12 mile marker of I-10 eastbound between McDonald Road and Theodore Dawes Road. I-10 Westbound at the 47 mile marker with three vehicles involved in Baldwin County in Loxley. An overturned log truck there in Baldwin County on County Road 112 there that’s old Pensacola Road at the 15 mile marker and a new accident in Magnolia Springs where a car left the roadway Highway 98 at Magnolia Acres Drive.

Traffic Reports from News 5’s Kenny Fowler.