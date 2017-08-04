Judge Won’t Move Trial of Alabama Man Jailed for Decade

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A judge will not move the murder trial of an Alabama man jailed for 10 years without a trial.

Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton Thursday denied a defense request to move the trial because of publicity about the case.

Moulton said defense lawyers for Kharon Davis had not shown that media coverage would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Houston County. The judge said defense lawyers could quiz people during jury selection to determine if they were biased against Davis.

Davis is accused of killing a Dothan man during a robbery and has been held in Houston County Jail since his arrest on June 9, 2007. He maintains his innocence.

His trial has been postponed multiple times, partly because of attorney changes in the case.

