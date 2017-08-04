Girl Dies After Drinking Boiling Water on a Dare

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Instead of celebrating 8-year-old Ki’ari Pope’s entrance into the 3rd grade, the parents of the Boynton Beach girl are planning her funeral.

All because of a dare from her cousins.

Back in March, family members say the 8-year-old used a plastic straw to drink boiling hot water from a cup.

She suffered burns to her mouth and throat. She was recovering from those injuries, but last Sunday she started having problems breathing.

She was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The family has also set up a Go-Fund-Me account to help funeral expenses.

Advertisement