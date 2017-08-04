Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Weekend

(WKRG) — This weekend is Florida’s Back-to-School Sales tax-free weekend. You won’t pay sales tax on shoes and clothing that cost less than $60 per item if you buy them this weekend. You also won’t have to pay sales tax on many school supply items that are $15 or less.

List of tax exempt items in Florida: https://revenuelaw.floridarevenue.com/LawLibraryDocuments/2017/06/TIP-121182_TIP%2017A01-07%20BTS%20RLL.pdf

The Florida sales tax holiday does not apply to:

Any item of clothing selling for more than $60

Any school supply item selling for more than $15

Books that are not otherwise exempt

Personal computers and computer-related accessories

Rentals or leases of any of these items

Repairs or alterations of any of these items

Sales of clothing or school supplies in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.

The 2017 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Rick Scott. This sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017.