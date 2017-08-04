First Arrest Made Following Violent Night in Mobile

Related Coverage MPD Investigate Homicide at Gas Station on Howells Ferry Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Police have arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting at the Central Stop Convenience store on Howells Ferry Road. David D. McBride, 22 of Mobile, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail early Wednesday morning but has not been charged with Murder. Police say that prior to the shooting incident, McBride abducted, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman and is charged with those crimes. Police say that attack is what caused the deadly encounter at the convenience store.

Mobile Police tell News 5 that the kidnapping victim filed a police report and also told family members and her boyfriend about the attack. Police say the boyfriend, armed with a pipe, confronted McBride at the store and, according to witnesses, began to beat McBride in the head. Police say McBride then shot the 25-year-old man, killing him. That man has not been identified by police.

According to a Moblie Police press release, the case involving the shooting death will be presented to a Mobile County Grand Jury. For now, McBride is facing Robbery First Degree, Kidnapping First Degree and Sodomy First Degree charges.