Father-daughter duo awarded for help to find missing four year old

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father-daughter duo in Santa Rosa County are being considered heroes. Their awareness and quick thinking helped locate a missing four-year-old girl.

Investigators say Alanda McCoy’s mother allowed her to leave a hospital with a man she had just met to go get ice cream. When they didn’t return, she called authorities who issued the alert.

He’s a father of eight, six of his children daughters, one by his side. They worked together, in the right place at the right time, to end an Amber Alert issued in Santa Rosa County. Friday afternoon, they were awarded a civilian service citation by the sheriff.

Judy Mullins’ phone buzzed and beeped on June 21st.

“I actually put the Amber Alert on my phone thanks to Klaas Kids,” Judy Mullins explained. “I was part of a search for a little boy a few years ago.”

This time, she didn’t realize her and her father Tony would be part of the search again. Tony and Judy Mullins described the same sequence of events when they spotted the car described in the alert.

“She had the Amber Alert on her phone and told me the information, the car and color and so forth,” Tony Mullins began.

“We were coming back home and he said, ‘Hey, do you want to stop by your house?'” Judy Mullins said.

“There’s the car!” Tony Mullins exclaimed. “The name of the car you said on that Amber Alert!”

“There’s a Montego!” Judy recalled. “And I said, ‘What?’ And he said that’s the car from the Amber Alert!”

“And I said, ‘What color is it?’ Tony said. “And she picked up her phone, looked at the Amber Alert and said…”

“Green!” Judy finished. “That’s it.”

“And I said yes, so we turned around, read the license plate number and as she was reading the tag number off, I read it off the car and said that’s the car,” Tony finished.

Investigators quickly responded to the scene and were able to recover Alanda. Her mother later admitted to giving William Kavchak, the man who she was with when she was found, permission to take her from the hospital. The Mullins want to encourage the community to pay attention when your phone alerts.

“It’s very important,” Judy said. “Everybody would want their child or family member found. I know I would. I would want everyone to be looking for my child or loved one. We have better odds if we come together.”

The Mullins received Civilian Service Citations and praise from the sheriff.

“Fortunately, because of great citizens like the Mullins, this came to a great conclusion,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Alanda McCoy was taken from her mother’s custody following the Amber Alert. Sheriff Johnson says she’s happy and safe.

William Kavchak will not be facing charges related to the Amber Alert but will be facing three counts of drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia.