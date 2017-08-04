Dubai’s Torch Tower Caught Fire, Again

DUBAI, UAE (CBS) — A towering inferno at one of Dubai’s “mega”-rises lit up the night sky and sent residents scrambling for safety. Flames quickly swept through the skyscraper. This isn’t the first time the tower has caught fire.

The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday at the “Torch Tower”, one of the tallest residential buildings in the world.

People across the city could see flames shooting up across dozens of floors, where chunks of debris plummeted hundreds of feet to the ground.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Dubai’s Police Chief says authorities know it started on the 63rd floor.

Residents were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

Many residents were asleep at the time, so building employees went knocking door-to-door and activated emergency sprinklers.

This is the second time the 86-story Torch Tower has caught fire in just over two years. Flames also engulfed a 63-story luxury hotel in Dubai in 2016. Safety experts blame the spread of the blazes on a highly flammable material that covered the buildings. Torch Tower’s siding was replaced last year.

Earlier this year, Dubai enforced new codes that require building owners to replace questionable siding with a more fire-resistant material.

Dubai officials say they are working on providing shelter for those affected by the early morning fire.