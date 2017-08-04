Cowboy Up! Rodeo Time in Foley

It’s one of the many events that keep thousands of folks coming back to the Gulf Coast year after year. This is the 20th year for the rodeo and it is the main fundraiser for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation and their peer-helpers program. Twelve hundred students in Baldwin County schools are part of the program that’s basically students helping other students through a crisis whether school related or personal.

Allison Faircloth is the executive director and she says this isn’t just any rodeo, these are top of the line cowboys and cowgirls. “We have lots of professional cowboys and this is their passion and their love and they do it every weekend. So, we will have some contestants who are from Tennessee who are here with us tonight and they are going to be in Georgia tomorrow night. So you get different competition competitors every single night you come.”

There are plenty of activities for the whole family. If you missed the first night of competition you have two more nights to check it out. Gates open Friday and Saturday at 6 pm. The rodeo wraps up around 10:30 each night.