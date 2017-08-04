BREAKING: Driver Crashes Into Building

Florida Highway Patrol officers have arrested the driver of a pickup truck who crashed into a building in Pensacola.

Evaristo Medina, 49, crashed into a building at 6650 Pine Forest Road near Sandy Lane, according to the crash report.

Medina was driving under the influence when the crash happened around 10 p.m., the report says. The truck crashed through the building coming to a stop on the north side of the property.

A passenger in the car, Christina Wiggins, 36, was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.