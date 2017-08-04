Big Rain Causes Big Problems in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When it started raining in South Baldwin County it didn’t seem like it would ever stop. The water overflowed ditches onto roads and over construction projects.

At County Road 32 just East of Highway 181 shut down after the high water tore away lumber and possibly undercutting the road bed around the project. “Some of the form boards got loose and clogged up the temporary culvert and when that happened the water wasn’t able to move through that temporary culvert and it overtopped the road undermining it in a couple of places,” says county commission chairman Chris Elliott.

Another area causing problems, U.S. Highway 98 at County Road 24.

It’s something Donnie Bray has seen all too often, “This part of it goes underwater all the time,” so often, in fact, he has 12 years of photographs to prove it. “The deepest it’s ever happened in here is 24 inches. It gets five or six inches a lot of times.”

A blocked drain is being blamed this time but Bray says a bridge built over a creek on private property is the real problem. “Everybody passes the buck. The county says that’s not us that’s the state. I understand. State says naw, you got to get the county involved to do this and they just flip-flop you back and forth.”

As soon as the rain stopped, all the problems seemed to disappear. But Bray says they’ll be back with the next heavy rain.