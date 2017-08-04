Back-to-School: Even Diapers are Tax-Free this Weekend in Florida

Related Coverage Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Weekend

Fla. (WKRG) — We have already told you about the tax-free back to school event this weekend where you can buy most of your children’s school supplies and clothing tax-free, but did you know the list is a lot more extensive than just clothing for you kids? Even diapers are tax-free in Florida this weekend.

Florida has a huge list of items that fall under the “clothing” category. You don’t have to have a kid in school to take advantage of this weekend.

Some examples of items that are tax-free but not quite school related are:

diapers (both disposable and cloth)

diaper bags

baby clothes

cleats (cleated or spiked shoes)

costumes

swim suits

bras

sleep wear

accessories (bobby pins, barrettes, hairnets, ponytail holders)

There are so much more. Here is the list you can find this information, specifically on page 3.

Remember, during this sales tax holiday period, Florida law directs that no sales tax or local option tax (also known as discretionary sales surtax) will be collected on purchases of clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item.

You can avoid paying tax on certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item, and personal computers and certain computer-related accessories selling for $750 or less per item.

This sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2017.