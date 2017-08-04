Alabama Lawmaker Pushing for Later School Start Date

GADSEN, Ala. (WKRG) — School is about to start for many in the coming weeks in our area, but Representative Craig Ford has a different opinion about when the start of the school year should be.

Alabama State Representative Craig Ford (D-Gadsen) believes that starting the school year earlier in August isn’t right.

In a Facebook post, he stated, “Shortening summer vacation to only two months hurts Alabama families. Kids no longer get to spend August playing, going to camp or doing some last minute reading. Families miss out on important, quality vacation time together.”

According to Craig, it wasn’t always this way. In 2012, the state legislature passed a School Start Date bill that mandated a longer summer break for public schools.

“It was a bill that had broad bipartisan support. Supporters argued that extending the summer break would benefit families, students, employers, Alabama’s tourism industry and even the government.”

When the Flexible School Calendar Act of 2012 was passed, it pushed back the school year to late-August and offered a twelve-week summer vacation. The bill didn’t force schools to start at a particular time but did guarantee a full summer break. But it wasn’t reauthorized by the Alabama legislature. “Instead of spending the last few weeks of August working summer jobs or on family vacations, teachers and students are preparing to head back to school. Why?”

Here is the full Facebook post by Representative Craig Ford: