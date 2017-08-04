Alabama gives hoops coach Avery Johnson 2-year extension

By Published:
Alabama head coach Avery Johnson instructs his players during the first half of the Advocare Invitational college basketball game against Xavier, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson has received a two-year contract extension through 2023.

The board of trustees’ compensation committee approved the extension on Friday. Johnson will receive $2.9 million annually under the six-year deal.

The Tide hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in either of Johnson’s first two seasons, but the future seems bright.

Johnson brought in the nation’s No. 6 signing class, touted as the program’s best ever. The group is led by five-star point guard Collin Sexton and four-star shooting guard John Petty.

A former NBA player, Johnson has been head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

The trustees also approved a $75,000 raise to basketball assistant John Pelphrey to $425,000. New baseball coach Brad Bohannon received a five-year deal worth $425,000 annually.

