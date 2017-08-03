Wildlife Officer Describes “Opportunistic” Coyotes Spotted in Springhill

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Springhill are blaming coyotes for the disappearance of two dozen cats and dogs that have gone missing in the last month and a half. News Five was given exclusive photos from one homeowner’s game camera, showing several coyotes on her property in the Llanfair Subdivision.

News 5 sat down with Wildlife Supervisor, Steve Barnett, today. He says coyotes don’t usually choose cats and dogs to eat first, but that they will eat anything. “Coyotes are well-suited to suburban areas. Even though they are carnivores, they will eat just about anything. They are opportunistic.”

Hear more on how you can protect your pets and property, tonight on News 5 at 6PM.

Coyotes Eating Pets: Game Cam Catches Eerie Photos

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s