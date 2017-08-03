Wildlife Officer Describes “Opportunistic” Coyotes Spotted in Springhill

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Springhill are blaming coyotes for the disappearance of two dozen cats and dogs that have gone missing in the last month and a half. News Five was given exclusive photos from one homeowner’s game camera, showing several coyotes on her property in the Llanfair Subdivision.

News 5 sat down with Wildlife Supervisor, Steve Barnett, today. He says coyotes don’t usually choose cats and dogs to eat first, but that they will eat anything. “Coyotes are well-suited to suburban areas. Even though they are carnivores, they will eat just about anything. They are opportunistic.”

Hear more on how you can protect your pets and property, tonight on News 5 at 6PM.

Coyotes Eating Pets: Game Cam Catches Eerie Photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery