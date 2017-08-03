Wife of Former ALEA Secretary Injured in Bizarre Boat Crash

By Published:

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)–  Alabama Marine Police tell News 5 that the wife of former ALEA Secretary Stan Stabler suffered minor injuries Wednesday night when a boat narrowly missed her at Pelican Point.  The boat, driven by 36-year-old Adam Emrich of Fairhope missed the channel leading into Weeks Bay and crashed into the shore, according to the owner of the boat.

Mrs. Stabler was reported to have suffered scrapes and bruises as she ran to avoid the crashing vessel.   There were no other injuries reported.

The boat was removed from the shore late Thursday afternoon.

Emrich was arrested and charged with Boating Under the Influence.

Adam Emirch, 36, of Fairhope

 

 

 

