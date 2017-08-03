Two in Custody for Fort Walton Parking Lot Shooting

By Published:
Santiago Dominique Gescat (left) and Daniel James Wildeman (right)

FORT WALTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people are suffering from non-life threatening gun shot wounds after a shooting in a parking lot in Fort Walton.

Police say they responded to an area near 11 Eglin Parkway Thursday around 12:19 a.m.

Upon arrival they saw six people fighting.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Daniel James Wildeman, who is charged with aggravated assault, and 21-year-old Santiago Dominique Gescat, who is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Wildeman and Gescat are in the Okaloosa County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9546 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s