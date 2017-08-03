Take 5: Milo’s Peach Tea Cobbler

Peach Tea Cobbler

1 stick butter

1 cup milk

1 cup self-rising flour

3-4 cups fresh peaches (peeled and sliced)

2 cups sugar (divided-1 cup each)

1 cup Milo’s Limited Edition Peach Tea

½ cup walnuts (optional)

Place butter into a 9 x 13″ baking dish and put into 350 degree oven. In a sauce pan, combine peaches, 1 cup sugar and Milo’s Limited Edition Peach Tea. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking, let simmer for about 10 minutes until shiny and syrupy (caramelize just a little for a richer flavor). In a mixing bowl, combine flour and 1 cup sugar, mix in milk and stir until smooth. Take the baking dish out of the oven (be careful not to burn butter, but let it get sizzling hot). Pour flour/sugar/milk batter into dish with hot butter. Immediately pour peach mixture over the batter in the dish. Don’t stir it. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake for 30 minutes- it will still be ” liquidy” in the middle when you take it out of the oven. Leave in for 45 minutes if you like a more bread like texture. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream and garnish with a slice of peach and mint sprig.

For more information, call (205) 424-4284, or click here to visit Milo’s website.