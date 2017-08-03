Spanish Fort Public Library to Hold Solar Eclipse Viewing Event

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Public Library is having a viewing party of the August 21, 2017 Solar Eclipse. It takes place on Aug. 21st, starting at 12 noon and ending at 3 p.m. at the libary.

Eclipse glasses will be given away to the first 200 guests and a live stream from NASA of the eclipse will be provided.

Crabby T’s Food Truck will be on site with food for purchase and Publix has donated free ice cream (available while supplies last).

Admission is free and open to all ages.

They are also holding an informative talk on all things solar eclipse.

The discussion will be led by the Mobile Astronomical Society that starts at 10 a.m. on August 12th.

The event is open to all ages. The talk will be followed by a #predict the corona art project.

All participants will be entered into a final drawing for movie tickets to the Premiere movie theater.

This event will lead up to the August 21st Solar Eclipse viewing party.

For more information please contact the library at 251-410-READ (7323).