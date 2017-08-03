Pier in Cocoa Beach Evacuated Due to Roof Collapse

Cocoa Beach, Fla. (WFTV) — The Cocoa Beach Pier has been evacuated on Thursday after a storm blew an awning off the roof and injured three people, fire rescue officials said.

According to WFTV, the three people suffered minor injuries when the awning came off the roof over the bar, officials said.

A statement from Westgate Resorts on Cocoa Beach Pier: “Severe thunderstorms striking Cocoa Beach caused some damage to the Pier. As a safety precaution, guests were evacuated and we closed the damaged areas to the public. Once we are able to fully assess the damage, we will provide an update on when the affected venues will reopen.”

