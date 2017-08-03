One Dead After Shooting In Ft. Walton Beach

FT. WALTON BEACH, FL (WKRG) – A man was shot and killed this afternoon on Carson Drive. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, gunshots were reported around 6:30 pm Thursday evening at 107 Carson Drive. When police arrived, they found an African-American man who had been shot in the chest once. He was rushed to Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center, where he died.

One person is being questioned at the police department. Investigators aren’t sure yet if the person is a suspect or a witness.