NASA Recruiting “Citizen Scientists” to Track Eclipse Data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASA is asking for “citizen scientists” to volunteer to take temperature and cloud readings during the eclipse.

It will not only help determine how much the temperature drops during the event, but cloud readings will help scientists improve their understanding of the earth’s energy.

So how do you get involved?

First, download the free Globe Observer app to your smart phone in the App Store for iPhone users and Google Play for Android.

Second, get a thermometer to measure the air’s temperature.

The app will walk you through how and when to make your scientific observations, which will go into the globe program’s database to be accessible by scientists and students from all over the world.

Scientists can then use that data to see how our solar-powered planet is affected by the total solar eclipse.

You can collect data in many locations. You don’t have to be in the path of totality to participate. NASA also wants readings from areas that only experience a partial eclipse.

So download the app, create an account, and be a citizen scientist on Aug. 21.

While the eclipse begins at 11 a.m., it will reach totality around 1:28 p.m., making the sky go dark for upwards of 3 minutes, depending on where you live. When will it reach your house and how long will it last? Find the answer here.