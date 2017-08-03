Morgan Freeman Series Filming Footage in Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Film crews will be in Mississippi to shoot footage for a National Geographic TV series hosted by Morgan Freeman, an Oscar-winning actor who lives in the state.

The Oxford Eagle reports filming for an episode of “The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman” will take place Friday in Oxford. The series is set to premier this fall.

City officials have approved a location release and agreement that gives film crews permission to do their work on city and public property.

The agreement does not give locations or details on the topic of what is being filmed in Oxford. It does not specify whether Freeman will be in town for the work.

Freeman lives about an hour from Oxford and sometimes goes there to attend University of Mississippi basketball games.