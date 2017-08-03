Mobile Municipal Court Implements System to Pay Court Costs with Community Service

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile is implementing a new system in the Municipal Court program that will allow people convicted of offenses to complete community service to help pay off court costs and fines.

According to a release from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office, guilty offenders can now choose public service in lieu of paying court costs at a rate of $10 per hour of work. The program would allow the offender to choose to pay a portion and work for the other portion.

Mayor Stimpson said the following a press release, “I applaud the Municipal Court for their collaborative efforts to create a reformative program that focuses on effective fiscal management, combats poverty in our City and ensures Mobile continues on its path of becoming the safest city in America.”

Offenders who choose community service will ride along with the City’s new litter patrol, which was implemented to remove waste from City streets and waterways. The City of Mobile now has five litter vehicles that patrol sevens days a week.

“Now, we have citizens and City employees working together creating a cleaner, greener City we can all be proud of,” Mayor Stimpson added.

The move in the Municipal Court system comes after they recently implemented a time-to-pay system for offenders who cannot afford to immediately pay their court costs and fines. Under the program, if the defendant submits all of the monthly payments they agreed to make, they never have to come back to court.

Stimpson added, “We are confident that we will set the precedent for criminal justice systems not only throughout the state but across the country.”